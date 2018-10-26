Celebramos 23 años: DJ’s Duna parte 1

Bábara Espejo

David Bowie – Beat of your drum

Santa María- Piel de oso

Valdivia- Tu mejor mentira

Marinne Faithfull- Gipsy Queen

Father John Misty- Chateu Lobby

Blondie- One way or another

Nicolás Vergara

Moon Shadow- Cat Stevens

Algo Personal- Joan Manuel Serrat

Felicidad – Benjamin Walker

Secretaria-Mocedades

Tea for a tillerman-Cat Stevens

Mónica Pérez

New Rules- Dua Lipa

Tip Top- Jason Derulo

Breathe- Jax Jones

Cheap Thrills- Sia

Shape of You- Ed Sheeran

Cristián Camus

The gambler-Kenny Rogers

I Just can Beliven –Elvis Presley

You are her first – Barry White

I’ ll remember you – Skid Row

Kicked in the Teeth –AC/DC

Polo

Rolling Stones 1995- Voodoo Lounge tour, Not Fade Away (Buddy Holly, Norman Petty)

U2 1998- Popmart tour, Bad (The Unforgettable Fire, 1984)

Roger Waters 2002, In The Flesh Tour, Time (Dark Side of the Moon 1973)

Bob Dylan 1998, Never Ending Tour, Tangled Up In Blue (Blood on the tracks, 1975)

Bruce Springsteen 2013, Wrecking Ball Tour, Thunder Road (Born to Run, 1975)

María José O’Shea

Nick Cave – Into My Arms

Iggy Pop- Candy

Pink Floyd- Wish you where here

Rolling Stones-She’s a Rainbow

Vícto Manuel- Soy un corazón tendido al sol

Juan Pablo Larraín

Queen-Rapsodia Bohemia

Toto – Hold the line

Beach Boys –California Girls

The Beatles- All you Need is Love

Zapresic Boys – Igraj Moja Hrvatska

Nicolás Vial

Tiny dancer- Elton john

Blackbird- The Beatles

Trátame suavemente- Soda Stereo

Summer of 69- Bryan Adams

The power of love- Huey Lewis



Consuelo Saavedra

Aretha Franklin- Respect

Taylor Swift- Shake it off

Mont Laferte – Tu falta de querer

janelle Monáe -make me feel

Madonna- Ray of Light

Escucha esta playlist aquí: