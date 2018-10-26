*
Celebremos: DJ’s Duna parte 1

En el aniversario número 23 de Radio Duna, nuestros conductores realizaron su propia selección musical que une clásicos de todos los tiempos y hits más modernos para festejar.

26 octubre, 2018

Bábara Espejo
David Bowie – Beat of your drum
Santa María- Piel de oso
Valdivia- Tu mejor mentira
Marinne Faithfull- Gipsy Queen
Father John Misty- Chateu Lobby
Blondie- One way or another

 

Nicolás Vergara

Moon Shadow- Cat Stevens
Algo Personal- Joan Manuel Serrat
Felicidad – Benjamin Walker
Secretaria-Mocedades
Tea for a tillerman-Cat Stevens

 

Mónica Pérez

New Rules- Dua Lipa
Tip Top- Jason Derulo
Breathe- Jax Jones
Cheap Thrills- Sia
Shape of You- Ed Sheeran

 

Cristián Camus

The gambler-Kenny Rogers
I Just can Beliven –Elvis Presley
You are her first – Barry White
I’ ll remember you – Skid Row
Kick in the Teeth –AC/DC

 

Polo

Rolling Stones 1995- Voodoo Lounge tour, Not Fade Away (Buddy Holly, Norman Petty)
U2 1998- Popmart tour, Bad (The Unforgettable Fire, 1984)
Roger Waters 2002, In The Flesh Tour, Time (Dark Side of the Moon 1973)
Bob Dylan 1998, Never Ending Tour, Tangled Up In Blue (Blood on the tracks, 1975)
Bruce Springsteen 2013, Wrecking Ball Tour, Thunder Road (Born to Run, 1975)

 

María José O’Shea

Nick Cave – Into My Arms
Iggi Pop- Candy
Pink Floyd- Wish you where here
Rolling Stones-She’s a Rainbow
Vícto Manuel- Soy un corazón fundido al sol

Juan Pablo Larraín

Queen-Rapsodia Bohemia
Toto – Hold the line
Beach Boys –California Girls
The Beatles- All you Need is Love
Zapresic Boys – Igraj Moja Hrvatska

Nicolás Vial

Tiny dancer- Elton john
Blackbird- The Beatles
Tratame suavemente- Soda Stereo
Summer of 69- Bryan Adams
The power of love- Huey lewis


Consuelo Saavedra

Arettha Franklin- Respect
Taylor Swift- Shake it off
Mont Laferte – Tu falta de querer
janelle monáe -make me feel
Madonna- Ray of Light

 

 

