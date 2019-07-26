La nueva película de Quentin Tarantino ya tiene banda sonora oficial

Desde hoy en los cines norteamericanos y desde el 22 de agosto en las salas locales, Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood es la nueva película de Quentin Tarantino, la décimo primera que dirige y que viene precedida de un arsenal de estrellas como parte del casting.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern y Al Pacino, son algunas de las figuras que protagonizan esta comedia/drama que habla de una estrella de TV ya media pasada de moda que decide, junto a su doble, volver a ganar la atención del público a través de una hazaña.

Como siempre, Tarantino destaca también por sus bandas sonoras transformándolas en un producto por sí solos. De ahí que el soundtrack de Once Upon a Time… in Hollywoodno no podía ser la excepción.

La selección musical esta vez está ambientada en los ’60, incluye a un abanico de artistas que destacaron en la época, como Paul Revere & The Raiders, Deep Purple, Simon and Garfunkel, Mitch Ryder y los Detroit Wheels. Junto a ellos un ramillete de clásicos jingles comerciales de la época.

El disco ya está disponible para ser adquirido y, por su puesto, también para ser escuchado en las diferentes plataformas de streaming.

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Roy Head & The Traits – “Treat Her Right”

02. The Bob Seger System – “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man”

Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:

03. Deep Purple – “Hush”

04. Mug Root Beer Advertisement

05. The Village Callers – “Hector”

06. Buchanan Brothers – “Son of a Lovin’ Man”

07. Chad & Jeremy – “Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course” (from the MGM film Three in the Attic)

08. Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement

09. Paul Revere & The Raiders – “Good Thing”

10. Paul Revere & the Raiders – “Hungry”

11. The Box Tops – “Choo Choo Train”

12. Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels – “Jenny Take a Ride”

13. Deep Purple – “Kentucky Woman”

14. Buffy Sainte-Marie – “The Circle Game”

Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:

15. Simon & Garfunkel – “Mrs. Robinson”

16. Numero Uno Advertisement

17. Los Bravos – “Bring a Little Lovin’”

18. Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement

19. Vagabond High School Reunion

20. KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report

21. The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action

22. Dee Clark – “Hey Little Girl”

23. Summer Blonde Advertisement

24. Neil Diamond – “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show”

25. Robert Corff – “Don’t Chase Me Around” (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S)

26. Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay) – “Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon”

27. Jose Feliciano – “California Dreamin’”

28. I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni – “Dinamite Jim (English Version)”

29. Vanilla Fudge – “You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Quentin Tarantino Edit)”

30. Maurice Jarre – “Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean)”

31. KHJ Batman Promotion