“Alone Time”: La nueva canción de Rufus Wainwright

Hellooo! Welcome to Day 38 of #Quarantunes, our #MusicalEverydays #RobeRecitals series. Today is #TheatricalThursday, the day where our setlist gets a bit of a shake-up with something unknown, unexpected and a bit more out-there than usual. I know I’m already putting out a new song tomorrow, but I thought I’d give you another exclusive premiere today as well. This is a brand new song I wrote called: Hollywon’t. This song is about the ever-present darker side of Hollywood. Let me know what you think of it! Stay safe, #StayHome and stay healthy. We’ll see you again tomorrow at 10am PST for our very special Alone Time edition of #Quarantunes LIVE! ❤️🌊 . . LYRICS Hollywood Hollywouldn’t Hollywon’t You’re no longer the prince of the unbeknownst to In the undercurrent caught ready to burn the entire lot Hollywood Hollywouldn’t Hollywon’t On the prowl for a little holiday Driving deeper and deeper into LA To the East sunsets rise And there is that one palm tree stuck in your eyes Hollywood Hollywouldn’t Hollywon’t Hollywood Hollywouldn’t Holly Don’t play games with fire during the Santa Ana winds For the harder that they blow down from the hills to the San Fernando The Little Sparks from your careless thrills will grow Hollywood Hollywouldn’t Hollyno