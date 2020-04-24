“Alone Time”: La nueva canción de Rufus Wainwright
La canción, que será parte del disco “Unfollow The Rules”, cuenta con un video con ilustraciones del cantante.
En medio de a pandemia de Covid-19, el cantante Rufus Wainwright acaba de estrenar la canción “Alone Time” que será parte de su disco Unfollow The Rules, el que será lanzado el 10 de julio.
“Alone Time’ es el último tema de mi próximo álbum, un disco de la vieja escuela que intenta llevar al oyente por un rico viaje a través de las innumerables experiencias de lo que llamamos ‘vida’”, es parte de lo que expresó el cantante con respecto a su canción, agregando:
“Creo que, en última instancia, todas las conclusiones son sobre la soledad y la aceptación de ese hecho, y cómo menudo darnos cuenta de esto es algo muy hermoso. Pero hoy, en estos tiempos oscuros, estoy pensando mucho en las miles de personas que, debido a COVID-19, se ven obligadas a experimentar un aislamiento intenso al final de sus días para salvar a otros, y el increíble miedo que eso debe implicar. Esta pista está humildemente dedicada a ellos. Es un deseo de esperanza y una oración de gracia para que sientan un poco de alegría y consuelo al saber que están realizando un increíble acto de sacrificio por la Humanidad”.
El video fue realizado con ilustraciones de Wainwright
#Quarantunes
Además, el cantante lleva, desde inicios del confinamiento, subiendo mini sesiones a su instagram donde canta canciones del nuevo disco y también de las antiguas. Siempre, poniendo un poco de humor.
View this post on Instagram
Hellooo! Welcome to Day 38 of #Quarantunes, our #MusicalEverydays #RobeRecitals series. Today is #TheatricalThursday, the day where our setlist gets a bit of a shake-up with something unknown, unexpected and a bit more out-there than usual. I know I’m already putting out a new song tomorrow, but I thought I’d give you another exclusive premiere today as well. This is a brand new song I wrote called: Hollywon’t. This song is about the ever-present darker side of Hollywood. Let me know what you think of it! Stay safe, #StayHome and stay healthy. We’ll see you again tomorrow at 10am PST for our very special Alone Time edition of #Quarantunes LIVE! ❤️🌊 . . LYRICS Hollywood Hollywouldn’t Hollywon’t You’re no longer the prince of the unbeknownst to In the undercurrent caught ready to burn the entire lot Hollywood Hollywouldn’t Hollywon’t On the prowl for a little holiday Driving deeper and deeper into LA To the East sunsets rise And there is that one palm tree stuck in your eyes Hollywood Hollywouldn’t Hollywon’t Hollywood Hollywouldn’t Holly Don’t play games with fire during the Santa Ana winds For the harder that they blow down from the hills to the San Fernando The Little Sparks from your careless thrills will grow Hollywood Hollywouldn’t Hollyno