Los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021 son… (y dónde verlas)
Ayer se anunciaron las nominaciones para la ceremonia que premia lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Revisa aquí cuáles son y dónde encontrarlas.
El próximo 28 de febrero se celebrarán los Globos de Oro 2021, casi dos meses después de la fecha inicial, debido a los efectos de la pandemia del coronavirus.
Entre los anunció de este año “Mank” fue la cinta que predominó en las nominaciones, mientras que, en el ámbito de las series, la dominante fue “The Crown2, una de las joyas de Netflix desde que debutó en 2016.
Aunque no todas las películas y series están disponibles en Latinoamérica, gran parte del listado son parte del catálogo de servicios de streaming como Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO GO, Apple TV+, Disney+ y Starz.
Revisa todos los detalles aquí:
Mejor Película de Drama
Netflix
- Mank
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
No disponibles
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
Película de Comedia/Musical
Netflix
- The Prom
Amazon Prime
- Borat
Disney +
- Hamilton
No disponibles
- Music
- Palm Springs
Actor de Drama
Netflix
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Amazon Prime
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
No disponibles
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Actriz de Drama
Netflix
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
No disponibles
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday
Actor de Comedia
Netflix
- James Corden – The Prom
Amazon Prime
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat 2
Disney +
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
No disponibles
- Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
- Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
Actriz de Comedia
Amazon Prime
- Maria Bakalova – Borat 2
HBO GO
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma.
No disponibles
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
- Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot
Actor de Reparto
Netflix
- Sasha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Amazon Prime
- Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Apple TV+
- Bill Murray – On The Rocks
No disponibles
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto – The Little Things
Actriz de Reparto
Netflix
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Gleen Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Helena Zengel – News of the World
No disponibles
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Dirección
Netflix
- David Fincher – Mank
- Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Amazon Prime
- Regina King – One Night in Miami
No disponibles
- Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
- Emerald Fennel – Promising Young Woman
Guión
Netflix
- Jack Fincher – Mank
- Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
No disponibles
- Emerald Fennel – Promising Young Woman
- Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
- Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – The Father
Música Original
Netflix
- Mank
- The Midnight Sky
- News of the World
Disney +
- Soul
No disponible
- Tenet
Canción Original
Netflix
- Hear My Voice – Trial of the Chicago 7
- Lo Sì – The Life Ahead
Amazon Prime
- Speak Now – One Night in Miami
No disponibles
- Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Tigress & Tweed – United States vs Billie Holiday
Película Animada
Netflix
- Over the Moon
- Wolfwalkers
Disney +
- Soul
- Onward
No disponible
- The Croods: A New Age
Filme de Lengua Extranjera
Netflix
- The Life Ahead (Italia)
No disponibles
- Another Round (Dinamarca)
- La Llorona (Guatemala)
- Minari (USA)
- Two of Us (Francia)
Serie de Drama
Netflix
- The Crown
- Ozark
- Ratched
HBO GO
- Lovecraft Country
Disney +
- The Mandalorian
Mejor Serie de Comedia/Musical
Netflix
- Emily in Paris
Starz
- The Great
Apple TV+
- Ted Lasso
HBO Max
- The Flight Attendant
No disponible
- Schitt’s Creek
Actor de Drama
Netflix
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Amazon Prime
- Al Pacino – Hunters
HBO GO
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Actriz de Drama
Netflix
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Sarah Paulson – Ratched
No disponible
- Jodie Corner – Killing Eve
Actor de Comedia
Starz
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Apple TV+
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
No disponibles
- Don Cheadle – Black Monday
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Ramy Youseff – Ramy
Actriz de Comedia
Netflix
- Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Starz
- Elle Fanning – The Great
HBO Max
- Kaley Couco – The Flight Attendant
No disponible
- Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O’Hare – Schitt’s Creek
Actor de Miniserie
HBO GO
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True
No disponibles
- Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
- Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
Actriz de Miniserie
Netflix
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
- Shira Haas – Unorthodox
HBO GO
- Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Starz
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
No disponible
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs America
Actor de Reparto
Netflix
- Jim Parsons – Hollywood
HBO GO
- Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
No disponible
- John Boyega – Small Axe
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
Actriz de Reparto
Netflix
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Julia Garnes – Ozark
- Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
No disponible
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Mejor Miniserie
Netflix
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Unorthodox
HBO GO
- The Undoing
Starz
- Normal People
No disponible
- Small Axe