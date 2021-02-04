*
Los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021 son… (y dónde verlas)

Ayer se anunciaron las nominaciones para la ceremonia que premia lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Revisa aquí cuáles son y dónde encontrarlas.

Por:

4 Febrero, 2021

El próximo 28 de febrero se celebrarán los Globos de Oro 2021, casi dos meses después de la fecha inicial, debido a los efectos de la pandemia del coronavirus.

Entre los anunció de este año “Mank” fue la cinta que predominó en las nominaciones, mientras que, en el ámbito de las series, la dominante fue “The Crown2, una de las joyas de Netflix desde que debutó en 2016.

Aunque no todas las películas y series están disponibles en Latinoamérica, gran parte del listado son parte del catálogo de servicios de streaming como Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO GO, Apple TV+, Disney+ y Starz.

Revisa todos los detalles aquí:

Mejor Película de Drama

Netflix

  • Mank
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

No disponibles   

  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman

Película de Comedia/Musical

Netflix

  • The Prom

Amazon Prime

  • Borat

Disney +

  • Hamilton

No disponibles   

  • Music
  • Palm Springs

Actor de Drama

Netflix

  • Gary Oldman – Mank
  • Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Amazon Prime

  • Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

No disponibles   

  • Anthony Hopkins – The Father
  • Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Actriz de Drama

Netflix

  • Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

No disponibles   

  • Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
  • Frances McDormand – Nomadland
  • Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Actor de Comedia

Netflix

  • James Corden – The Prom

Amazon Prime

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat 2

Disney +

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

No disponibles   

  • Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
  • Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Actriz de Comedia

Amazon Prime

  • Maria Bakalova – Borat 2

HBO GO

  • Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma.

No disponibles   

  • Kate Hudson – Music
  • Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
  • Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot

Actor de Reparto

Netflix

  • Sasha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Amazon Prime

  • Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Apple TV+

  • Bill Murray – On The Rocks

 No disponibles   

  • Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Jared Leto – The Little Things

Actriz de Reparto

Netflix

  • Amanda Seyfried – Mank
  • Gleen Close – Hillbilly Elegy
  • Helena Zengel – News of the World

No disponibles   

  • Olivia Colman – The Father
  • Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Dirección

Netflix

  • David Fincher – Mank
  • Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Amazon Prime

  • Regina King – One Night in Miami

No disponibles   

  • Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
  • Emerald Fennel – Promising Young Woman

Guión

Netflix

  • Jack Fincher – Mank
  • Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

No disponibles   

  • Emerald Fennel – Promising Young Woman
  • Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
  • Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – The Father

Música Original

Netflix

  • Mank
  • The Midnight Sky
  • News of the World

Disney +

  • Soul

No disponible

  • Tenet

Canción Original

Netflix

  • Hear My Voice – Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Lo Sì – The Life Ahead

Amazon Prime

  • Speak Now – One Night in Miami

No disponibles

  • Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Tigress & Tweed – United States vs Billie Holiday

Película Animada

Netflix

  • Over the Moon
  • Wolfwalkers

Disney +

  • Soul
  • Onward

No disponible

  • The Croods: A New Age

Filme de Lengua Extranjera

Netflix

  • The Life Ahead (Italia)

No disponibles

  • Another Round (Dinamarca)
  • La Llorona (Guatemala)
  • Minari (USA)
  • Two of Us (Francia)

Serie de Drama

Netflix

  • The Crown
  • Ozark
  • Ratched

HBO GO

  • Lovecraft Country

Disney +

  • The Mandalorian

Mejor Serie de Comedia/Musical

Netflix

  • Emily in Paris

Starz

  • The Great

Apple TV+

  • Ted Lasso

HBO Max

  • The Flight Attendant

No disponible

  • Schitt’s Creek

Actor de Drama

Netflix

  • Josh O’Connor – The Crown
  • Jason Bateman – Ozark
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Amazon Prime

  • Al Pacino – Hunters

HBO GO

  • Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Actriz de Drama

Netflix

  • Emma Corrin – The Crown
  • Olivia Colman – The Crown
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Sarah Paulson – Ratched

No disponible

  • Jodie Corner – Killing Eve

Actor de Comedia

Starz

  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Apple TV+

  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

No disponibles

  • Don Cheadle – Black Monday
  • Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Ramy Youseff – Ramy

Actriz de Comedia

Netflix

  • Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Starz

  • Elle Fanning – The Great

HBO Max

  • Kaley Couco – The Flight Attendant

 No disponible

  • Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
  • Catherine O’Hare – Schitt’s Creek

Actor de Miniserie

HBO GO

  • Hugh Grant – The Undoing
  • Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

No disponibles

  • Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
  • Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
  • Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Actriz de Miniserie

Netflix

  • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
  • Shira Haas – Unorthodox

HBO GO

  • Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Starz

  • Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

No disponible

  • Cate Blanchett – Mrs America

Actor de Reparto

Netflix

  • Jim Parsons – Hollywood

HBO GO

  • Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

No disponible

  • John Boyega – Small Axe
  • Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Actriz de Reparto

Netflix

  • Gillian Anderson – The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
  • Julia Garnes – Ozark
  • Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

No disponible

  • Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Mejor Miniserie

Netflix

  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • Unorthodox

HBO GO

  • The Undoing

Starz

  • Normal People

No disponible

  • Small Axe

 

