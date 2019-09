Sinead O’Connor se disculpa tras decir que “no quiero volver a pasar tiempo con gente blanca”

I’m terribly sorry. What I’m about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that’s what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting.

— Sinead O’Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018