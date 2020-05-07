Madonna tuvo coronavirus
En Instagram confesó que tuvo la enfermedad y confirmó: “Ahora no estoy enferma”.
“Estuve enferma al final de mi gira en París hace siete semanas, como muchos otros artistas de mi espectáculo”
Con estas palabras Madonna reconoció en su Instagram haber tenido coronavirus, esto después de haber dado positivo a la prueba de anticuerpos de la Covid-19.
De acuerdo a lo que la reina del pop informó, cuando estuvo enferma, suspendió varios conciertos en París, pero pensó que solo tenía una gripe fuerte y no que estaba contagiada con el virus. “Gracias a Dios ahora todos estamos en forma y en buen estado de salud”, agregó Madonna.
En la publicación, la cantante también comentó lo agradecida que se siente de poder apoyar a la investigación para encontrar una cura contra la enfermedad.
View this post on Instagram
Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! 🙏🏼 And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus— I am not currently sick. When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19