Madonna tuvo coronavirus

En Instagram confesó que tuvo la enfermedad y confirmó: “Ahora no estoy enferma”.

7 Mayo, 2020

“Estuve enferma al final de mi gira en París hace siete semanas, como muchos otros artistas de mi espectáculo”

Con estas palabras Madonna reconoció en su Instagram haber tenido coronavirus, esto después de haber dado positivo a la prueba de anticuerpos de la Covid-19.

De acuerdo a lo que la reina del pop informó, cuando estuvo enferma, suspendió varios conciertos en París, pero pensó que solo tenía una gripe fuerte y no que estaba contagiada con el virus. “Gracias a Dios ahora todos estamos en forma y en buen estado de salud”, agregó Madonna.

En la publicación, la cantante también comentó lo agradecida que se siente de poder apoyar a la investigación para encontrar una cura contra la enfermedad.

