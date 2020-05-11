*
Bono cumplió 60 años y publicó 60 canciones que han “salvado” su vida

El vocalista de U2 celebró compartiendo algunas de las canciones que lo han acompañado y como dijo él, “no podría haber vivido sin ellas”.

Por:

11 Mayo, 2020

El líder de U2, Bono, estuvo de cumpleaños este domingo 10 de mayo y lo celebró compartiendo 60 canciones que, como él mismo dijo,

“estas son las canciones que salvaron mi vida. Sin las que no hubiera podido vivir. Las que me trajeron hasta aquí: de 0 a 60. Las que me guiaron a través de todos los rasguños, todo tipo de molestias. De lo serio a lo tonto … y la alegría, sobre todo alegría”.

Además de publicar las canciones, Bono escribió una carta de agradecimiento a los artistas comentando por qué cada canción lo ha ayudado, inspirado, emocionado.

Entre los artistas que están en la lista que compartió Bono, se encuentran, Luciano Pavarotti, Daft Punk, David Bowie, The Beatles, Elton John, Johnny Cash, Adele y Lou Reed, entre otros.

Las 60 canciones que le “salvaron la vida” a Bono:

1. Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero – “Miserere”

2. Sex Pistols – “Anarchy In the UK”

3. Kanye West – “Black Skinhead”

4. Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

5. David Bowie – “Life on Mars?”

6. The Beatles – “I Want to Hold your Hand”

7. Ramones – “Swallow My Pride”

8. The Clash – “Safe European Home”

9. Public Enemy – “Fight The Power”

10. Patti Smith – “People Have the Power”

11. John Lennon – “Mother”

12. The Rolling Stones – “Ruby Tuesday”

13. Elton John – “Daniel”

14. Andrea Bocelli- “Con Te Partiro”

15. Elvis Presley – “Heartbreak Hotel”

16. Johnny Cash – “Hurt”

17. This Mortal Coil – “Song to the Siren”

18. Kraftwerk – “Neon Lights”

19. The Fugees – “Killing Me Softly With His Song”

20. Prince – “When Doves Cry”

21. Daft Punk feat Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers – “Get Lucky”

22. Madonna – “Ray of Light”

23. JAY-Z feat Alicia Keys – “Empire State of Mind”

24. Talking Heads – “Love Goes to Building on Fire”

25. Lou Reed – “Satellite of Love”

26. The Verve – “Bitter Sweet Symphony”

27. Joy Division – “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

28. New Order – “True Faith”

29. R.E.M. – “Nightswimming”

30. Adele – “Chasing Pavements”

31. Arcade Fire – “Wake Up”

32. Pixies – “Monkey Gone to Heaven”

33. Oasis – “Live Forever”

34. Iggy Pop – “Lust for Life”

35. Gavin Friday – “Angel”

36. Massive Attack – “Safe From Harm“

37. Kendrick Lamar feat U2 – “XXX“

38. Bob Marley & The Walers – “Redemption Song”

39. Echo and the Bunnymen – “Rescue”

40. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit“

41. Pearl Jam – “Jeremy”

42. Bob Dylan – “Most of the Time“

43. Beyoncé feat Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

44. Depeche Mode – “Walking In My Shoes”

45. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Into My Arms”

46. Simon & Garfunkel – “The Sounds of Silence”

47. Coldplay – “Clocks”

48. INXS – “Never Tear Us Apart”

49. New Radicals – “You Get What You Give”

50. Angélique Kidjo – “Agolo”

51. Lady Gaga – “Born This Way“

52. Frank Sinatra & Bono – “Under My Skin“

53. David Bowie – “Heroes”

54. Simple Minds – “New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84)“

55. Sinéad O’Connor – “You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart“

56. Van Morrison – “A Sense of Wonder“

57. Bruce Springsteen – “There Goes My Miracle“

58. Daniel Lanois – “The Maker”

59. Peter Frampton – “Show Me The Way”

60. Bee Gees – Immortality – “Demo Version”

