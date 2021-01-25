*
Así despidieron cantantes y artistas a Larry King

Diversos tributos y homenajes se pudieron ver en las redes sociales tras la muerte del comunicador a sus 87 años. 50 cent, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion y Tony Bennett fueron algunos de ellos.

25 Enero, 2021

El pasado sábado 23 de enero, Larry King, periodista reconocido por sus entrevistas con líderes mundiales, estrellas de cine y personas comunes y corrientes, murió a sus 87 años.  No se dio ninguna causa de muerte, pero CNN había informado anteriormente que había sido hospitalizado por Covid-19.

Artistas como 50 cent, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tony Bennett, Akon y muchos más, le rindieron homenaje al periodista en las redes sociales. “RiP a la leyenda Larry King. Dios lo bendiga“, tituló 50 Cent una foto de él junto a King en Twitter.

Por otro lado, Bocelli recordó al comunicador como un “rey del programa de entrevistas y rostro legendario de @CNN” en Twitter. El cantante de ópera agregó: “Un individuo extraordinario, un gran periodista y un buen hombre que amaba profundamente la vida“.

Tony Bennett también le envió un mensaje a King. “Siempre que te sentabas en la sala de televisión de Larry King te sentías como si estuvieras teniendo una conversación con un amigo y te olvidabas de que millones de personas en todo el mundo estaban mirando“, recordó el cantante.

Más homenajes a Larry King en las redes sociales:

