Así despidieron cantantes y artistas a Larry King
Diversos tributos y homenajes se pudieron ver en las redes sociales tras la muerte del comunicador a sus 87 años. 50 cent, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion y Tony Bennett fueron algunos de ellos.
El pasado sábado 23 de enero, Larry King, periodista reconocido por sus entrevistas con líderes mundiales, estrellas de cine y personas comunes y corrientes, murió a sus 87 años. No se dio ninguna causa de muerte, pero CNN había informado anteriormente que había sido hospitalizado por Covid-19.
Artistas como 50 cent, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tony Bennett, Akon y muchos más, le rindieron homenaje al periodista en las redes sociales. “RiP a la leyenda Larry King. Dios lo bendiga“, tituló 50 Cent una foto de él junto a King en Twitter.
Por otro lado, Bocelli recordó al comunicador como un “rey del programa de entrevistas y rostro legendario de @CNN” en Twitter. El cantante de ópera agregó: “Un individuo extraordinario, un gran periodista y un buen hombre que amaba profundamente la vida“.
Tony Bennett también le envió un mensaje a King. “Siempre que te sentabas en la sala de televisión de Larry King te sentías como si estuvieras teniendo una conversación con un amigo y te olvidabas de que millones de personas en todo el mundo estaban mirando“, recordó el cantante.
Más homenajes a Larry King en las redes sociales:
R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him. 🙏🏿🕊 pic.twitter.com/2BwiN5O2rb
— 50cent (@50cent) January 23, 2021
I’m sad to learn about Larry King’s passing.He was such a kind gentleman, and he made all of us feel as though we were speaking with a lifelong friend.There will never be anyone like him, and he will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences to his family & friends. Celine xx… pic.twitter.com/NBw0hpCDoj
— Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 23, 2021
Whenever you sat down in Larry King’s TV living room you felt like you were just having a conversation with a friend and forgot that millions around the world were watching. Larry, we will miss you.
— Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) January 23, 2021
It is with emotion and affection that I remember #LarryKing, king of the talk show and legendary face of @CNN, a remarkable individual, a great journalist and a good man who loved life deeply.
Andrea pic.twitter.com/3tqfKyrUCU
— Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) January 23, 2021
He was one of a kind! May he Rest In Peace. #LarryKing pic.twitter.com/cN5amzQuDr
— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 23, 2021
Rest In Peace Larry King. What a wonderful life and an iconic career. I’m grateful to have known him. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uz3uavWehj
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 23, 2021
Sad to hear about the passing of Larry King. What an incredible man and legacy. #RIPLarryKing pic.twitter.com/eOyTSUm8MV
— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) January 23, 2021
Sad to hear of Larry King’s passing. God rest his soul.#LarryKing pic.twitter.com/2ru4uVlEQa
— Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) January 23, 2021
I’m saddened to hear of the passing of #LarryKing he was the real deal and it didn’t matter where you came from, who you were or the colour of your skin, he welcomed everyone with open arms. Media can use more people like Larry. #RIPLarry pic.twitter.com/L43JEk2jnJ
— AKON (@Akon) January 23, 2021