Así despidieron cantantes y artistas a Larry King

El pasado sábado 23 de enero, Larry King, periodista reconocido por sus entrevistas con líderes mundiales, estrellas de cine y personas comunes y corrientes, murió a sus 87 años. No se dio ninguna causa de muerte, pero CNN había informado anteriormente que había sido hospitalizado por Covid-19.

Artistas como 50 cent, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tony Bennett, Akon y muchos más, le rindieron homenaje al periodista en las redes sociales. “RiP a la leyenda Larry King. Dios lo bendiga“, tituló 50 Cent una foto de él junto a King en Twitter.

Por otro lado, Bocelli recordó al comunicador como un “rey del programa de entrevistas y rostro legendario de @CNN” en Twitter. El cantante de ópera agregó: “Un individuo extraordinario, un gran periodista y un buen hombre que amaba profundamente la vida“.

Tony Bennett también le envió un mensaje a King. “Siempre que te sentabas en la sala de televisión de Larry King te sentías como si estuvieras teniendo una conversación con un amigo y te olvidabas de que millones de personas en todo el mundo estaban mirando“, recordó el cantante.

Más homenajes a Larry King en las redes sociales:

R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him. 🙏🏿🕊 pic.twitter.com/2BwiN5O2rb — 50cent (@50cent) January 23, 2021

I’m sad to learn about Larry King’s passing.He was such a kind gentleman, and he made all of us feel as though we were speaking with a lifelong friend.There will never be anyone like him, and he will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences to his family & friends. Celine xx… pic.twitter.com/NBw0hpCDoj — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 23, 2021

Whenever you sat down in Larry King’s TV living room you felt like you were just having a conversation with a friend and forgot that millions around the world were watching. Larry, we will miss you. — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) January 23, 2021

It is with emotion and affection that I remember #LarryKing, king of the talk show and legendary face of @CNN, a remarkable individual, a great journalist and a good man who loved life deeply. Andrea pic.twitter.com/3tqfKyrUCU — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) January 23, 2021

He was one of a kind! May he Rest In Peace. #LarryKing pic.twitter.com/cN5amzQuDr — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 23, 2021

Rest In Peace Larry King. What a wonderful life and an iconic career. I’m grateful to have known him. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uz3uavWehj — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 23, 2021

Sad to hear about the passing of Larry King. What an incredible man and legacy. #RIPLarryKing pic.twitter.com/eOyTSUm8MV — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) January 23, 2021

Sad to hear of Larry King’s passing. God rest his soul.#LarryKing pic.twitter.com/2ru4uVlEQa — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) January 23, 2021