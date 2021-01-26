Nia Dennis: La gimnasta que rindió honores a la “excelencia negra” con su rutina

Puedes ver su rutina completa a continuación:
Su presentación musicalizada con Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Soulja Boy, 2pac and Megan Thee Stallion impresionó a la gimnasta Simone Biles, Karamo Brown del programa Queer Eye e incluso a la misma Elliot, quien envió un mensaje vía Twitter.
This is what #blackexcellence looks like. @DennisNia does it again! 🔥
📹 @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/2vxgyTvUCG
— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 24, 2021
okay @DennisNia do the damn thing girl 🔥 this was so fun to watch! keep killing it! https://t.co/eDntwMpC4R
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 24, 2021
Because of @jvn love of gymnastics I found a love for the sport too! And this young woman from @uclagymnastics is a star! Who is she? pic.twitter.com/JmAAWyNCuq
— Karamo (@Karamo) January 24, 2021