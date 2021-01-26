*
EN VIVO

/

/

DUNA TV
PODCAST
blondie-parallel-lines
Sintonía Crónica
26 Enero
Terapia Chilensis
26 Enero
Nada Personal
26 Enero
Santiago Adicto
26 Enero

Nia Dennis: La gimnasta que rindió honores a la “excelencia negra” con su rutina

La deportista utilizó música de Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, 2Pac y Missy Elliot, como parte de su presentación.

Por:

26 Enero, 2021

Suscríbete a este programa
iTunes
Android
Windows Phone
RSS

Nia Dennis, gimnasta de la Universidad de California, rindió honores a la “excelencia negra” con una rutina de piso que llamó la atención de diversos rostros de la pantalla estadounidense, en la cual usó pasos de baile culturales y música de grandes referentes.

“Esta rutina definitivamente refleja todo lo que soy hoy como mujer”, comentó en Los Angeles Daily, a lo que agregó “Y por supuesto incorporé muchas partes de mi cultura. Quería tener un baile de fiesta porque así es mi personalidad y además enviar un saludo a Los Angeles porque somos de ahí”.

Gracias a esto obtuvo una puntuación de 9,950 de un total de 10, casi perfecto, con lo que además pudo vencer al estado de Arizona.

Puedes ver su rutina completa a continuación:

Su presentación musicalizada con Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Soulja Boy, 2pac and Megan Thee Stallion impresionó a la gimnasta Simone Biles, Karamo Brown del programa Queer Eye e incluso a la misma Elliot, quien envió un mensaje vía Twitter.

 

Comentarios

LO MÁS VISTO
01 Plitidespina: El remedio que logró reducir un 99% la carga viral del Covid-19
02 Los permisos de vacaciones, el revés en el caso Frei y la democracia en Chile
03 Rodrigo Cerda asume en Hacienda, mercado inmobiliario y acciones globales
04 Comisión del Senado aprobó en general proyecto de indulto a presos del estallido social. ¿Crees que debiese ser ley?
05 Marta Lagos: “Todo el discurso de que estamos en una crisis de la democracia es falso. Aquí hay una demanda gigantesca de democraci...