Nia Dennis: La gimnasta que rindió honores a la “excelencia negra” con su rutina

Puedes ver su rutina completa a continuación:

Su presentación musicalizada con Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Soulja Boy, 2pac and Megan Thee Stallion impresionó a la gimnasta Simone Biles, Karamo Brown del programa Queer Eye e incluso a la misma Elliot, quien envió un mensaje vía Twitter.

okay @DennisNia do the damn thing girl 🔥 this was so fun to watch! keep killing it! https://t.co/eDntwMpC4R — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 24, 2021