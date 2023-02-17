*
17 Febrero
¿Survivor, Queen o David Bowie?: Esta es la canción que en más películas aparece

Hasta en 15 películas han aparecido algunos de los grandes éxitos que todos conocemos.

Por:

17 Febrero, 2023

El medio internacional Far Out Magazine hizo un análisis sobre cuáles son las canciones que más aparecen en películas, con lo cual recopilaron un Top 20.

Entre las canciones aparecen en su mayoría los éxitos de la cultura pop, donde destacan artistas como AC/DC, Marvin Gaye, Survivor, Queen o David Bowie.

Las que más aparecen están en el Top 5, desde las 13 apariciones:

5.- Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock – ‘It Takes Two’ (13 apariciones)

4.- Norman Greenbaum – ‘Spirit in the Sky’ (13 apariciones)

3.- Salt-N-Pepa – ‘Push It’ (13 apariciones)

2.- Queen y David Bowie – ‘Under Pressure’ (14 apariciones)

1.- MC Hammer – ‘U Can’t Touch This’ (15 apariciones)

Esta es la lista completa:

  1. MC Hammer – ‘U Can’t Touch This’ (15)
  2. Queen y David Bowie – ‘Under Pressure’ (14)
  3. Salt-N-Pepa – ‘Push It’ (13)
  4. Norman Greenbaum – ‘Spirit in the Sky’ (13)
  5. Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock – ‘It Takes Two’ (13)
  6. Young MC – ‘Bust a Move’ (12)
  7. Earth, Wind & Fire – ‘September’ (12)
  8. The Turtles – ‘Happy Together’ (12)
  9. Spandau Ballet – ‘True’ (12)
  10. AC/DC – ‘Back In Black’ (11)
  11. Wang Chung – ‘Dance Hall Days’ (11)
  12. Tears for Fears – ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ (11)
  13. Survivor – ‘Eye of the Tiger’ (11)
  14. Booker T. & The M.G.’s – ‘Green Onions’ (11)
  15. House Of Pain – ‘Jump Around’ (11)
  16. Marvin Gaye – ‘Let’s Get It On’ (11)
  17. The Temptations – ‘My Girl’ (11)
  18. Billy Squier – ‘The Stroke’ (11)
  19. The Isley Brothers – ‘It’s Your Thing’ (11)
  20. C+C Music Factory – ‘Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)’ (11)

