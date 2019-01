Fotos de la Luna roja de sangre: Así se vivió en el mundo

The moon is seen in its waxing gibbous stage as it rises behind the Empire State Building, left, with the Lackawanna rail and ferry station tower seen at right, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, from Jersey City, N.J. The moon will experience a lunar eclipse, when the earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, and will be seen across the United States late Sunday night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)