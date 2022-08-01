Sebastián Álvarez sobre Wingsuit: “La teoría yo ya la tenía y me fue mucho más fácil volar esto”
FOTO: Balazs Gardi/Red Bull Content Pool
El deportista se refirió a lo que ha sido su paso por la Fuerza Área y su amor por volar.
En Santiago Adicto estuvimos con Sebastián Álvarez, deportista de RedBull, comentado wingsuit.
#SantiagoAdicto Sebastián Álvarez sobre Wingsuit “La teoría yo ya la tenía y me fue mucho más fácil volar esto” https://t.co/Oz6xkdFFEm pic.twitter.com/KYBggmPIAy
— Radio Duna (@RadioDuna) August 1, 2022