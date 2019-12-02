“Reasons I Drink”: La nueva canción de Alanis Morissette

“Reasons I Drink” es el nuevo tema de la cantante y compositora canadiense, Alanis Morissette. Este single anticipa el que será en 2020 su primer álbum en ocho años titulado “Suck pretty forks”, el cual será estrenado el llegará el próximo 1 de mayo.

Asimismo, la artista anunció una gira por Estados Unidos para celebrar los 25 años de su emblemático disco blockbuster Jagged little pill.

La gira tendrá lugar durante los meses de junio y julio en Norteamérica, con conciertos en los que interpretará este disco completo junto a canciones del resto de su repertorio y será acompañada por Garbage y Liz Phair.

Fechas de la gira por EE.UU. de Alanis Morissette

12/02 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

06/02 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *^

06/03 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *^

06/05 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *^

06/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *^

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *^

06/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

06/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater *^

06/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *^

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *^

06/17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

06/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *^

06/20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

06/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *^

06/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *^

06/26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *^

06/27 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre *^

06/28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *^

07/01 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *^

07/02 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *^

07/03 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *^

07/06 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *^

07/08 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *^

07/09 – Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center *^

07/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *^

07/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *^

07/17 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *^

07/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *^

07/21 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *^

07/23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *^

07/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *^

07/25 -Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *^

* = w/ Garbage

^ = w/ Liz Phair

Cabe recordar que el próximo 5 de diciembre el musical Jagged Little Pill, inspirado en el tercer álbum de la artista, será estrenado en el Broadhurst Theatre de Broadway, que contará con la participación de actores como Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Llena, Sean Allan Krill y Lauren Patten.