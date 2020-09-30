*
EN VIVO

/

/

DUNA TV
PODCAST
Visionarios
30 Septiembre
Notables
30 Septiembre
Información Privilegiada
30 Septiembre
trump vs biden not
Hablemos en Off
30 Septiembre

El soundtrack de 007: “The Best of Bond”

Una recopilación con 25 de las buenas canciones que han sido parte de esta película icónica, llegarán el 20 de noviembre.

Por:

30 Septiembre, 2020

Suscríbete a este programa
iTunes
Android
Windows Phone
RSS

El próximo 20 de noviembre, pocos días después del estreno de la nueva película de James Bond, aparecerá un álbum compilado con todas las canciones que figuran en las aperturas de la legendaria cinta.

The Best of Bond, recopila 25 interpretaciones de artistas como Nancy Sinatra, Tom Jones, Paul McCartney y Duran Duran hasta los más recientes Chris Cornell, Adele, Sam Smith y la última “No Time To Die” de Billie Eilish.

Saldrá en formato digital, vinilo y CD, además de un vinilo de oro.

Las colaboraciones con 007 se remontan desde 1962, cuando The John Barry Orchesta interpretó “Dr. No”.

Estas son las canciones de The Best of Bond

LP1
1. James Bond Theme – The John Barry Orchestra
2. From Russia With Love – Matt Monro
3. Goldfinger – Shirley Bassey
4. Thunderball – Tom Jones
5. You Only Live Twice – Nancy Sinatra
6. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – The John Barry Orchestra
7. We Have All The Time In The World – Louis Armstrong
8. Diamonds Are Forever – Shirley Bassey
9. Live And Let Die – Paul McCartney & Wings
10. The Mand With The Golden Gun – Lulu

LP2
1. Nobody Does It Better – Carly Simon
2. Moonraker – Shirley Bassey
3. For Your Eyes Only – Sheena Easton
4. All Time High – Rita Coolidge
5. A View To A Kill – Duran Duran
6. The Living Daylights – A-Ha
7. License To Kill – Gladys Knight
8. Golden Eyes – Tina Turner

LP3
1. Tomorrow Never Dies – Sheryl Crow
2. The World Is Not Enough – Garbage
3. Die Another Day – Madonna
4. You Know My Name – Chris Cornell
5. Another Way To Die – Jack White & Alicia Keys
6. Skyfall – Adele
7. Writing’s On The Wall – Sam Smith
8. No Time To Die – Billie Eilish

Comentarios

LO MÁS VISTO
01 Lo que dejó el debate en EE.UU. y el Presupuesto 2021
02 Vittorio Corbo sobre Subsidio al Empleo: “Estamos en medio de una crisis y hay que ayudarle a la economía a partir de nuevo”...
03 Ministro Figueroa y vuelta a clases: “Llevamos más de un mes con colegios funcionando y ninguno ha tenido que volver a cerrar”...
04 ¿El mercado prefiere a Biden o a Trump?, cómo está el crédito hacia las pyme y dólar sube a $786
05 Álvaro Bellolio por indicación en Ley de Migración: “Nuevamente vemos que la propuesta del FA es irregular (…) La falta de em...