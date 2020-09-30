El soundtrack de 007: “The Best of Bond”

El próximo 20 de noviembre, pocos días después del estreno de la nueva película de James Bond, aparecerá un álbum compilado con todas las canciones que figuran en las aperturas de la legendaria cinta.

The Best of Bond, recopila 25 interpretaciones de artistas como Nancy Sinatra, Tom Jones, Paul McCartney y Duran Duran hasta los más recientes Chris Cornell, Adele, Sam Smith y la última “No Time To Die” de Billie Eilish.

Saldrá en formato digital, vinilo y CD, además de un vinilo de oro.

Las colaboraciones con 007 se remontan desde 1962, cuando The John Barry Orchesta interpretó “Dr. No”.

Estas son las canciones de The Best of Bond

LP1

1. James Bond Theme – The John Barry Orchestra

2. From Russia With Love – Matt Monro

3. Goldfinger – Shirley Bassey

4. Thunderball – Tom Jones

5. You Only Live Twice – Nancy Sinatra

6. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – The John Barry Orchestra

7. We Have All The Time In The World – Louis Armstrong

8. Diamonds Are Forever – Shirley Bassey

9. Live And Let Die – Paul McCartney & Wings

10. The Mand With The Golden Gun – Lulu

LP2

1. Nobody Does It Better – Carly Simon

2. Moonraker – Shirley Bassey

3. For Your Eyes Only – Sheena Easton

4. All Time High – Rita Coolidge

5. A View To A Kill – Duran Duran

6. The Living Daylights – A-Ha

7. License To Kill – Gladys Knight

8. Golden Eyes – Tina Turner

LP3

1. Tomorrow Never Dies – Sheryl Crow

2. The World Is Not Enough – Garbage

3. Die Another Day – Madonna

4. You Know My Name – Chris Cornell

5. Another Way To Die – Jack White & Alicia Keys

6. Skyfall – Adele

7. Writing’s On The Wall – Sam Smith

8. No Time To Die – Billie Eilish