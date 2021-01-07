Mark Ruffalo, Stevie Wonder y Selena Gomez entre los artistas y músicos que se opusieron a la toma del Capitolio

Una multitud masiva de manifestantes que apoyaban al presidente Donald Trump se enfrentaron violentamente con la policía ayer al asaltar el Capitolio de los Estados Unidos y cerrar el edificio.

El caos se produjo en medio de la votación de los legisladores para certificar la victoria presidencial de Joe Biden. Según la prensa norteamericana, los manifestantes derribaron barricadas de metal al pie del Capitolio y fueron enfrentados por un grupo minoritario de oficiales que no pudo contenerlos.

Varios famosos, vía Twitter, acusaron al presidente de EE.UU. de haber alentado estas acciones de ultraderechistas y descargaron su rabia e indignación con lo ocurrido.

Además, compararon lo ocurrido el miércoles con las protestas del Black Lives Matter, asegurando un claro trato diferencial por parte de las fuerzas de orden y que “habría ríos de sangre en las calles” si los manifestantes no hubieran sido blancos.

Donald Trump is over. He will never, ever hold office or credibility again. Same with all his GOP enablers.

Time to move into the light America. DING DONG MAGA IS DEAD. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

It is time for the leaders of this country to invoke the 25th Amendment. Isn’t it obvious? Today has made me sad with disbelief with what is happening in my country, a country that has inspired my songs of hope and love. — Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) January 6, 2021

I am heartbroken and astounded that this narcissistic and dangerous president would put lives in danger and encourage violent sedition against our government. That man is no longer able to serve as President because he can’t accept defeat. Can we afford 2 more weeks? I say NO! — Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) January 6, 2021

Is there any single reason Donald Trump is not in handcuffs at this very moment? If any other American incited thousands into storming the Capital Building, they would already be behind bars. The “Law and Order” President needs to face both right now. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 6, 2021

As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame,

Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America. — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2021

This is insane. Trump’s wreckless negligence and insistence on an alternate reality has built a real one in front of our eyes. This is beyond dangerous, pathetic and completely desperate. It’s not powerful to “rage” against the TRUTH. It’s anarchistic chaos. GROW THE FUCK UP. — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) January 6, 2021

The irony is pretty funny………weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?🤔🤔🤔🤔……Let me just watch. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

Makes ya think… https://t.co/9PN5o8T3bv Just think of the carnage had they not been white. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021