Mark Ruffalo, Stevie Wonder y Selena Gomez entre los artistas y músicos que se opusieron a la toma del Capitolio

Con una mezcla de rabia e indignación, las estrellas de la cultura y el espectáculo en Estados Unidos condenaron el asalto al Capitolio en Washington D.C. por parte de partidarios radicales de Donald Trump.

7 Enero, 2021

Una multitud masiva de manifestantes que apoyaban al presidente Donald Trump se enfrentaron violentamente con la policía ayer al asaltar el Capitolio de los Estados Unidos y cerrar el edificio.

El caos se produjo en medio de la votación de los legisladores para certificar la victoria presidencial de Joe Biden. Según la prensa norteamericana, los manifestantes derribaron barricadas de metal al pie del Capitolio y fueron enfrentados por un grupo minoritario de oficiales que no pudo contenerlos. 

Varios famosos, vía Twitter, acusaron al presidente de EE.UU. de haber alentado estas acciones de ultraderechistas y descargaron su rabia e indignación con lo ocurrido.

Además, compararon lo ocurrido el miércoles con las protestas del Black Lives Matter, asegurando un claro trato diferencial por parte de las fuerzas de orden y que “habría ríos de sangre en las calles” si los manifestantes no hubieran sido blancos.

