Con su gira “Raze the bar”: Así fue el regreso de Travis en Chile

En total la banda tocó 22 canciones, entre ellos, hits indelebles como “Sing”, “Side” y “Flowers in the Window”.

Por:

12 Noviembre, 2024

Después de 7 años, la banda escocesa, Travis, volvió a Chile para brindar un concierto inolvidable en el Movistar Arena de Santiago, como parte de su gira.

En su cuarta presentación en el país, tras sus shows anteriores en 2007, 2013 y 2016, el grupo llega en el tramo latinoamericano de su gira Raze the bar, en promoción de su nuevo álbum L.A. Times, que también incluye pasos por Brasil, Argentina, Perú y México.

En total la banda tocó 22 canciones, entre ellos, hits indelebles como “Sing”, “Side” y “Flowers in the Window“.

  1. Bus
  2. Driftwood
  3. Love Will Come Through
  4. Alive
  5. I Love You Anyways
  6. Good Feeling
  7. Good Day to Die
  8. Writing to Reach You
  9. Side
  10. Closer
  11. Sing
  12. Re-Offender
  13. Raze the Bar
  14. Gaslight
  15. Naked in New York City
  16. Turn
  17. Flowers in the Window
  18. …Baby One More Time
  19. My Eyes
  20. Selfish Jean
  21. Why Does It Always Rain on Me?

Fran Healy y la relación de los integrantes de la banda: “hay dos o tres personas que pueden ayudarte y te conocen mejor, incluso que mi mamá”

