Con su gira “Raze the bar”: Así fue el regreso de Travis en Chile

Después de 7 años, la banda escocesa, Travis, volvió a Chile para brindar un concierto inolvidable en el Movistar Arena de Santiago, como parte de su gira.

En su cuarta presentación en el país, tras sus shows anteriores en 2007, 2013 y 2016, el grupo llega en el tramo latinoamericano de su gira Raze the bar, en promoción de su nuevo álbum L.A. Times, que también incluye pasos por Brasil, Argentina, Perú y México.

En total la banda tocó 22 canciones, entre ellos, hits indelebles como “Sing”, “Side” y “Flowers in the Window“.

Chile 🇨🇱 Thank you so much for coming out to see us yesterday! We loved being back in Santiago and what an incredible show! Thank you ✨ pic.twitter.com/kzRpyxAJc5

— Travis (@TravisBand) November 12, 2024