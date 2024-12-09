Globos de Oro: Revisa quiénes son los nominados para la edición de 2025
Es así, que ya solo queda esperar hasta el 5 de enero para saber cuáles son los ganadores de la antesala de los Premios Oscar.
Desde verdaderos fenómenos del streaming, hasta películas que revolucionaron las salas de cine: este lunes se revelaron los nominados para los Globos de Oro 2025.
Mindy Kaling y Morris Chestnut fueron los encargados de revelar las cintas elegidas por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood para formar parte de las nominaciones de estos importantes premios.
Revisa todos los nominados:
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley, La Sustancia
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Mejor actor de reparto
- Denzel Washington, Gladiador II
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Mejor director
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet , The Brutalist
- Edward Berger, Conclave
- Coralie Fargeat, La Sustancia
- Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Mejor guion
- Emilia Pérez
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- La Sustancia
- Conclave
Mejor película de Drama
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Parte 2
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Mejor actor de drama
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Mejor película de Comedia o Musical
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- La Sustancia
- Wicked
Mejor actor de comedia o musical
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell, Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Mejor película animada
- Flow
- Intensamente 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Robot Salvaje
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
- All We Imagine as Light – India
- Emilia Pérez – Francia
- The Girl With the Needle – Dinamarca
- I’m Still Here – Brasil
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Alemania
- Vermiglio – Italia
Mejor banda sonora
- Volker Bertelmann, CONCLAVE
- Daniel Blumberg, THE BRUTALIST
- Kris Bowers, THE WILD ROBOT
- Clément Ducol, Camille, EMILIA PÉREZ
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, CHALLENGERS
Mejor canción original
- The Last Showgirl – Beautiful That Way
- Challengers – Compress/Repress
- Emilia Pérez – El Mal
- Better Man – Forbidden Road
- The Wild Robot – Kiss the Sky
- Emilia Pérez – Mi Camino
Mejor miniserie
- Bebé Reno
- Disclaimer
- Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menendez
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Mejor serie de drama
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- El juego del calamar
Mejor serie de comedia o musical
- Hacks
- Abbott Elementary
- Only Murders in the Building
- Nobody Wants This
- The Gentlemen
- The Bear
Mejor actor de serie de TV de drama
- Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Mejor actriz de serie de TV de Drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley, Black Doves
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Mejor actor de serie de TV de comedia o musical
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin, Only Murders
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actriz serie musical o comedia
- Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Mejor Actor de reparto en TV
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Javier Bardem, Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menendez
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Diego Luna, La Máquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Mejor Actriz de reparto en TV
- Jessica Gunning, Bebé Reno
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Premio a la Taquilla cinematográfica
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Intensamente 2
- Gladiador 2
- Wicked
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Robot Salvaje
- Twisters
- Alien: Romulus
Mejor actor de serie, miniserie o telefilme
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Bebé Reno
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch, Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menendez
- Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Mejor actriz de serie, miniserie o telefilme
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Kate Winslet, The Regime
- Naomi Watts, Feud Capote vs. the Swans