[FOTOS] Las ingeniosas protestas contra Trump en Londres

Protesters wearing masks depicting US President Donald Trump (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) join other protesters against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump demonstrate outside Chequers, the prime minister's country residence, where Trump and May are holding a meeting, near Ellesborough, northwest of London on July 13, 2018. US President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary attack on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy, plunging the transatlantic "special relationship" to a new low as they prepared to meet Friday on the second day of his tumultuous trip to Britain. / AFP PHOTO / Isabel INFANTES