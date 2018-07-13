[FOTOS] Las ingeniosas protestas contra Trump en Londres

Por:
Un globo gigante con la forma caricaturesca de
Donald Trump transformado en guagua, de pañal y con un celular tuitero en la mano, sobrevoló por el centro de Londres durante la visita del mandatario estadounidense al Reino Unido. Un reflejo del ambiente anti Trump que hay en el país y que promete replicarse durante todo el fin de semana.
Fue el alcalde londinense, Sadiq Khan, quien autorizó la protesta. Su explicación se sustentó en la “libertad de expresión”, pero es sabido que
no simpatiza con las ideas del presidente de Estados Unidos, especialmente por las relaciones que establece entre inmigración y terrorismo.
La agitación que ha generado la visita de Donald Trump ha sido tal, que la primera ministra británica Teresa May lo recibió en el contexto de
un viaje de trabajo y no un viaje de Estado. Por lo mismo, no visitará el Parlamento y se mantendrá lo más alejado posible del centro de Londres, ciudad en donde, declaró, no se siente “bienvenido”. Mira las fotos
Demonstrators stand in front of a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A demonstrator wears a badge depicting U.S. President Donald Trump as a baby during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A demonstrator stands in a cage during the visit by U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in Parliament Square in London, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Demonstrators float a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
TOPSHOT - Protesters against the visit of US President Donald Trump gather near an entrance to the US ambassador's residence Winfield House in Regents Park in London on July 12, 2018.
The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN
A giant balloon depicting US President Donald Trump as an orange baby floats above a London bus during a demonstration against Trump's visit to the UK in Parliament Square in London on July 13, 2018.
US President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary attack on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy, plunging the transatlantic "special relationship" to a new low as they prepared to meet Friday on the second day of his tumultuous trip to Britain. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN
Women, from a number of different protest groups, take part in an anti-Trump demonstration in central London, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man who gave his name as Kevin (L) and was born in the USA but living in London for 21 years makes a protest against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A demonstrator carrying an anti-Trump billboard walks along a street during a protest in central London, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Demonstrators protest against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in central London, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Protesters against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump demonstrate outside Chequers, the prime minister's country residence, where Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May are holding a meeting, near Ellesborough, northwest of London on July 13, 2018.
US President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary attack on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy, plunging the transatlantic "special relationship" to a new low as they prepared to meet Friday on the second day of his tumultuous trip to Britain. / AFP PHOTO / Isabel INFANTES
Protesters wearing masks depicting US President Donald Trump (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) join other protesters against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump demonstrate outside Chequers, the prime minister's country residence, where Trump and May are holding a meeting, near Ellesborough, northwest of London on July 13, 2018.
US President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary attack on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy, plunging the transatlantic "special relationship" to a new low as they prepared to meet Friday on the second day of his tumultuous trip to Britain. / AFP PHOTO / Isabel INFANTES
A drag queen joins protesters against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump as they gather to take part in a march and rally in London on July 13, 2018.
US President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary attack on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy, plunging the transatlantic "special relationship" to a new low as they prepared to meet Friday on the second day of his tumultuous trip to Britain. / AFP PHOTO / Niklas HALLEN
Demonstrators protest against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in central London, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
