Celebramos 23 años: DJ’s Duna parte 2
En el aniversario número 23 de Radio Duna, nuestros conductores realizaron su propia selección musical que une clásicos de todos los tiempos, música del recuerdo e incluso una playlist sobre boxeo.
Santiago Ramírez
Eye of the Tiger- Suviver
SHut Up- STORMZY
The Best – Tina Turnner
Thunderstruck- AC /DC
Matías del Río
Talking Heads- Psyco Killers
Virus –Pronta entrega
Space Oddity-David Bowie
Elegia- Joan Manuel Serrat
Balada de Jorge González- Pedro Piedra
Gonzalo Restini
Kiss- “Hard Luck a Woman”
Van Morrison- “Into the Mystics
Rolling Stones- Like a Rolling Stones
The Clash – Stay Free
Bruce Springteen – Thunder Road
Sebastián Rivas
NXS – Devil Inside
Guns N’ Roses – Live and Let Die
The Cure – Just like heaven
David Bowie – Heroes
Queen – Don’t stop me now
Jo Stavrakopulos
Supertition-Stevie Wonder
Under Pressure- Bowie y Queen
Mama Mia- Abba
Aretha Franklin- Respect
September- Earth Wind And Fire
Fernando Zabala
Rolling Stones – You can’t always get what you want
Elvis Presley- Burning Love
David Bowie- Spaceoddity
The Who Baba O’Riley
Soda Stereo- De Música Ligera
Enrique Yavar
Come togheter – Los Beatles
Like a Rolling Stone – Bob Dylan
Satisfaction- Rolling Stones
Earth Wind and Fire – In the Stone
Tower of Power- Attitude Dance
Francesca Ravizza
Can’t Stop- Red Hot Chili Peppers
Snow (Hey OH)- Red Hot Chili Peppers
Smells Like Teen Spirit- Nirvana
Paradise City- Guns N’ Roses
One More Time- Daft Punk
Juan Ignacio Abarca
Echo and The Bunnymen- “The Killing Moon”
Los Tres- Un amor violento
Los prisioneros – “We are sudamerican Rockers”
Pulp – “Disco 2000”
Gustavo Cerati “Magia”
