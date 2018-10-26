Celebramos 23 años: DJ’s Duna parte 2

Santiago Ramírez

Eye of the Tiger- Suviver

SHut Up- STORMZY

The Best – Tina Turnner

Thunderstruck- AC /DC

Matías del Río

Talking Heads- Psyco Killers

Virus –Pronta entrega

Space Oddity-David Bowie

Elegia- Joan Manuel Serrat

Balada de Jorge González- Pedro Piedra

Gonzalo Restini

Kiss- “Hard Luck a Woman”

Van Morrison- “Into the Mystics

Rolling Stones- Like a Rolling Stones

The Clash – Stay Free

Bruce Springteen – Thunder Road

Sebastián Rivas

NXS – Devil Inside

Guns N’ Roses – Live and Let Die

The Cure – Just like heaven

David Bowie – Heroes

Queen – Don’t stop me now

Jo Stavrakopulos

Supertition-Stevie Wonder

Under Pressure- Bowie y Queen

Mama Mia- Abba

Aretha Franklin- Respect

September- Earth Wind And Fire

Fernando Zabala

Rolling Stones – You can’t always get what you want

Elvis Presley- Burning Love

David Bowie- Spaceoddity

The Who Baba O’Riley

Soda Stereo- De Música Ligera

Enrique Yavar

Come togheter – Los Beatles

Like a Rolling Stone – Bob Dylan

Satisfaction- Rolling Stones

Earth Wind and Fire – In the Stone

Tower of Power- Attitude Dance

Francesca Ravizza

Can’t Stop- Red Hot Chili Peppers

Snow (Hey OH)- Red Hot Chili Peppers

Smells Like Teen Spirit- Nirvana

Paradise City- Guns N’ Roses

One More Time- Daft Punk

Juan Ignacio Abarca

Echo and The Bunnymen- “The Killing Moon”

Los Tres- Un amor violento

Los prisioneros – “We are sudamerican Rockers”

Pulp – “Disco 2000”

Gustavo Cerati “Magia”

Escucha esta lista aquí