26 octubre
La Tercera PM
26 octubre
Entramos a la Cancha
26 octubre
Noticias en Duna
26 octubre

Celebramos 23 años: DJ's Duna parte 2

En el aniversario número 23 de Radio Duna, nuestros conductores realizaron su propia selección musical que une clásicos de todos los tiempos, música del recuerdo e incluso una playlist sobre boxeo.

Por:

26 octubre, 2018

Santiago Ramírez

Eye of the Tiger- Suviver
SHut Up- STORMZY

The Best – Tina Turnner
Thunderstruck- AC /DC

 

Matías del Río
Talking Heads- Psyco Killers
Virus –Pronta entrega
Space Oddity-David Bowie
Elegia- Joan Manuel Serrat
Balada de Jorge González- Pedro Piedra

Gonzalo Restini
Kiss- “Hard Luck a Woman”
Van Morrison- “Into the Mystics
Rolling Stones- Like a Rolling Stones
The Clash – Stay Free
Bruce Springteen – Thunder Road

Sebastián Rivas

NXS – Devil Inside
Guns N’ Roses – Live and Let Die
The Cure – Just like heaven
David Bowie – Heroes

Queen – Don’t stop me now

Jo Stavrakopulos

Supertition-Stevie Wonder
Under Pressure- Bowie y Queen
Mama Mia- Abba
Aretha Franklin- Respect
September- Earth Wind And Fire

Fernando Zabala
Rolling Stones – You can’t always get what you want
Elvis Presley- Burning Love
David Bowie- Spaceoddity
The Who Baba O’Riley
Soda Stereo- De Música Ligera

Enrique Yavar
Come togheter – Los Beatles
Like a Rolling Stone – Bob Dylan
Satisfaction- Rolling Stones
Earth Wind and Fire – In the Stone
Tower of Power- Attitude Dance

Francesca Ravizza

Can’t Stop- Red Hot Chili Peppers
Snow (Hey OH)- Red Hot Chili Peppers
Smells Like Teen Spirit- Nirvana
Paradise City- Guns N’ Roses
One More Time- Daft Punk

Juan Ignacio Abarca
Echo and The Bunnymen- “The Killing Moon”
Los Tres- Un amor violento
Los prisioneros – “We are sudamerican Rockers”
Pulp – “Disco 2000”
Gustavo Cerati “Magia”

 

Escucha esta lista aquí

 

 

