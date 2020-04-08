“ChangesNowBowie”: El nuevo disco póstumo de David Bowie

View this post on Instagram

CHANGESNOWBOWIE LP AND REPETITION VIDEO UPDATE “And he could have had a Cadillac…” As you are all now aware, Record Store Day 2020 (RSD) has been rescheduled to ‪20th June‬. Given the current world situation, it remains to be seen if that date is still ambitious. However, we obviously understand how disappointed fans will be, so Parlophone will be releasing a streaming version of ChangesNowBowie ‪on 17 April‬, the day before the original RSD. Prior to that ‪on 10th April‬, the previously unavailable Repetition ’97 video (filmed at the Earthling Tour rehearsals in Hartford Connecticut by Tim Pope), will be made available for streaming and download. The audio of Repetition ’97 CHANGESNOWBOWIE version will also be available to stream from the same date. Here's the updated release schedule: ★ ‪Friday 10th April‬: Repetition ’97 video available for streaming and download. ★ ‪Friday 10th April‬: Repetition ’97 CHANGESNOWBOWIE version audio available for streaming. ★ Friday 17h April: CHANGESNOWBOWIE available for streaming. ★ ‪Friday 19th June‬: Space Oddity picture disc vinyl LP released. ★ ‪Saturday 20th June‬: CHANGESNOWBOWIE vinyl LP and CD released for Record Store Day. ★ ‪Saturday 20th June‬: I’M ONLY DANCING (THE SOUL TOUR 74) Double vinyl LP and 2CD released for Record Store Day. Go here for the full press release: https://smarturl.it/CNBandRep97PRonBNet (Temp link in bio) #CHANGESNOWBOWIE #BowieRepetition97 #BowieIOD74 #BowieRSD20 #SpaceOddityPicDisc #BowieVinyl