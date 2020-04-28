*
Genesis también se suma a los conciertos en YouTube

La banda de Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford y Tony Banks, está liberando un concierto semanal bajo el título “Genesis Film Festival”.

28 Abril, 2020

“Material en vivo para que disfrutes en el encierro” fue la invitación de Genesis para dar a conocer que semanalmente estarán lanzando un concierto.

Los sábados son los días de estreno y para este 2 de mayo es el turno del concierto de 1987 “Live At Wembley Stadium” y la buena noticia, es que cada concierto estará en el canal oficial de YouTube de la banda, por 7 días.

Estos serán los próximos conciertos:

  • 2 de mayo: en vivo en el estadio de Wembley (1987)
  • 9 de mayo – The Way We Walk (1992)
  • 16 de mayo – Cuando en Roma (2007)

A principios de este año, Genesis había anunciado que se reunirían Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford y Tony Banks, después de 13 años sin tocar juntos en la gira “The Last Domino?” que los llevaría por Reino Unido e Irlanda.

Aún no se han anunciado las modificaciones por la pandemia de Covid-19.

