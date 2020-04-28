Genesis también se suma a los conciertos en YouTube
La banda de Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford y Tony Banks, está liberando un concierto semanal bajo el título “Genesis Film Festival”.
“Material en vivo para que disfrutes en el encierro” fue la invitación de Genesis para dar a conocer que semanalmente estarán lanzando un concierto.
Introducing the Genesis Film Festival, a celebration of live footage for you to enjoy at home during lockdown! Over the coming 5 weeks, every Saturday from 12pm PST / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST a new Genesis concert film will be made available to watch on the band’s official YouTube channel for 7 days. First up this week is ‘Three Sides Live’ from 1981! Don’t miss a thing by subscribing to the channel now – link in bio. · #GenesisFilmFestival programme · Saturday, April 18th · Three Sides Live (1981) Saturday, April 25th · The Mama Tour (1984) Saturday, May 2nd · Live At Wembley Stadium (1987) Saturday, May 9th · The Way We Walk (1992) Saturday, May 16th · When In Rome (2007) #Genesis #TonyBanks #PhilCollins #MikeRutherford #filmfestival
Los sábados son los días de estreno y para este 2 de mayo es el turno del concierto de 1987 “Live At Wembley Stadium” y la buena noticia, es que cada concierto estará en el canal oficial de YouTube de la banda, por 7 días.
Estos serán los próximos conciertos:
- 2 de mayo: en vivo en el estadio de Wembley (1987)
- 9 de mayo – The Way We Walk (1992)
- 16 de mayo – Cuando en Roma (2007)
A principios de este año, Genesis había anunciado que se reunirían Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford y Tony Banks, después de 13 años sin tocar juntos en la gira “The Last Domino?” que los llevaría por Reino Unido e Irlanda.
Aún no se han anunciado las modificaciones por la pandemia de Covid-19.
The #GenesisFilmFestival starts today with ‘Three Sides Live’! Directed by Stuart Orme and originally released in 1982, the concert film features live performances and behind-the-scenes footage recorded during the 1981 ‘Abacab’ album tour across Europe and North America. Subscribe to the YouTube premiere now and be the first to get notified – link in bio. All films premiere Saturdays on YouTube at 12pm PST / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST. #Genesis #TonyBanks #PhilCollins #MikeRutherford #filmfestival