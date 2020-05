La voz de Roxette no se apaga: “Bag of Trix – Music from the Roxette Vaults”

View this post on Instagram

In these days of seclusion and confusion this digitally unreleased pearl is very much needed.⁣ Roxette paid homage to The Beatles on a sunny day in November 1995 at the Abbey Road studio in London.⁣ “Help!” is the first taste of the “BAG OF TRIX – Music from the Roxette Vaults” album series that will pop up when you least expect it. Enjoy!⁣ P.⁣ ⁣ Help! (Abbey Road Session November 1995) will be released on May 8th.⁣ ⁣ Pre-Save link in bio!