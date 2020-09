Elton John cumple 50 años de carrera y celebrará a lo grande

View this post on Instagram

To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for Jewel Box has been an absolute pleasure. I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy. As a devout record collector myself, this project has really excited me and I couldn’t be happier with the level of craft involved in such a carefully curated, lovingly constructed boxset. I’m sure my fans will enjoy it as much as I have. For more info, click the link in my bio 🚀