¿Cómo ver la transmisión en vivo del Festival de Música Pitchfork 2022?

En el Union Park de Chicago se llevará a cabo este fin de semana el Festival de Música Pitchfork y lo mejor, es que se podrá ver en vivo desde Pitchfork.com, YouTube y Twitter.

Este es el segundo año que el festival se transmite en vivo y además de las presentaciones de los artistas, se incluirá conversaciones con los editores de Pitchfork y con los músicos.

Revisa aquí el calendario de presentaciones:

Friday, July 15

1:00-1:40 p.m.: Arooj Aftab (Green)

1:45-2:25 p.m. Ethel Cain (Red)

2:30-3:15 p.m.: SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE (Green)

2:45-3:30 p.m.: Tkay Maidza (Blue)

3:20-4:10 p.m.: Wiki (Red)

3:30-4:00 p.m.: Indigo De Souza (in conversation)

4:00-4:45 p.m.: SPELLLING (Blue)

4:15-5:10 p.m.: Indigo De Souza (Green)

4:45-5:15 p.m.: Dawn Richard (in conversation)

5:15-6:10 p.m.: Tierra Whack (Red)

5:15-6:00 p.m.: Camp Cope (Blue)

6:00-6:30 p.m.: Arooj Aftab (in conversation)

6:15-7:15 p.m.: Parquet Courts (Green)

6:30-7:15 p.m.: Dawn Richard (Blue)

7:15-7:45 p.m.: Spiritualized (in conversation)

7:45-8:30 p.m.: Amber Mark (Blue)

8:30-9:50 p.m.: The National (Green)

Saturday, July 16

1:00-1:40 p.m.: Jeff Parker & the New Breed (Green)

1:45-2:25 p.m.: CupcakKe (Red)

2:45-3:30pm: The Armed (Blue)

3:20-4:10 p.m.: Hyd (Red)

3:30-4:00 p.m.: The Linda Lindas (in conversation)

4:00-4:45 p.m.: yeule (Blue)

4:45-5:15 p.m.: Jeff Tweedy (in conversation)

4:15-5:10 p.m.: Dry Cleaning (Green)

5:15-6:10 p.m.: Magdalena Bay (Red)

5:15-6:00 p.m.: Iceage (Blue)

6:00-6:30 p.m.: Low (in conversation)

6:15-7:15 p.m.: Lucy Dacus (Green)

7:15-7:45 p.m.: KAINA & Yollocalli (in conversation)

7:25-8:25 p.m.: Japanese Breakfast (Red)

7:45-8:30 p.m.: Low (Blue)

Sunday, July 17

1:00-1:40 p.m.: Pink Siifu (Green)

1:45-2:25 p.m.: L’Rain (Red)

2:30-3:15 p.m.: KAINA (Green)

2:45-3:30 p.m.: Sofia Kourtesis (Blue)

3:30-4:00 p.m.: George Clinton (in conversation)

3:20-4:10 p.m.: Injury Reserve (Red)

4:15-5:10 p.m.: BADBADNOTGOOD (Green)

4:45-5:15 p.m.: L’Rain (in conversation)

5:15-6:10 p.m.: Noname (Red)

5:15-6:00 p.m.: Xenia Rubinos (Blue)

6:00-6:30 p.m.: Toro Y Moi (in conversation)

6:30-7:15 p.m.: Tirzah (Blue)

7:15-7:45 p.m.: Xenia Rubinos (in conversation)

7:25-8:25 p.m.: Toro Y Moi (Red)

7:45-8:30 p.m.: Cate Le Bon (Blue)