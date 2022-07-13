¿Cómo ver la transmisión en vivo del Festival de Música Pitchfork 2022?
Desde el 15 de julio Pitchfork transmitirá a través de streaming su festival que contará, entre otros con National y Japanese Breakfast.
En el Union Park de Chicago se llevará a cabo este fin de semana el Festival de Música Pitchfork y lo mejor, es que se podrá ver en vivo desde Pitchfork.com, YouTube y Twitter.
Este es el segundo año que el festival se transmite en vivo y además de las presentaciones de los artistas, se incluirá conversaciones con los editores de Pitchfork y con los músicos.
Revisa aquí el calendario de presentaciones:
Friday, July 15
1:00-1:40 p.m.: Arooj Aftab (Green)
1:45-2:25 p.m. Ethel Cain (Red)
2:30-3:15 p.m.: SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE (Green)
2:45-3:30 p.m.: Tkay Maidza (Blue)
3:20-4:10 p.m.: Wiki (Red)
3:30-4:00 p.m.: Indigo De Souza (in conversation)
4:00-4:45 p.m.: SPELLLING (Blue)
4:15-5:10 p.m.: Indigo De Souza (Green)
4:45-5:15 p.m.: Dawn Richard (in conversation)
5:15-6:10 p.m.: Tierra Whack (Red)
5:15-6:00 p.m.: Camp Cope (Blue)
6:00-6:30 p.m.: Arooj Aftab (in conversation)
6:15-7:15 p.m.: Parquet Courts (Green)
6:30-7:15 p.m.: Dawn Richard (Blue)
7:15-7:45 p.m.: Spiritualized (in conversation)
7:45-8:30 p.m.: Amber Mark (Blue)
8:30-9:50 p.m.: The National (Green)
Saturday, July 16
1:00-1:40 p.m.: Jeff Parker & the New Breed (Green)
1:45-2:25 p.m.: CupcakKe (Red)
2:45-3:30pm: The Armed (Blue)
3:20-4:10 p.m.: Hyd (Red)
3:30-4:00 p.m.: The Linda Lindas (in conversation)
4:00-4:45 p.m.: yeule (Blue)
4:45-5:15 p.m.: Jeff Tweedy (in conversation)
4:15-5:10 p.m.: Dry Cleaning (Green)
5:15-6:10 p.m.: Magdalena Bay (Red)
5:15-6:00 p.m.: Iceage (Blue)
6:00-6:30 p.m.: Low (in conversation)
6:15-7:15 p.m.: Lucy Dacus (Green)
7:15-7:45 p.m.: KAINA & Yollocalli (in conversation)
7:25-8:25 p.m.: Japanese Breakfast (Red)
7:45-8:30 p.m.: Low (Blue)
Sunday, July 17
1:00-1:40 p.m.: Pink Siifu (Green)
1:45-2:25 p.m.: L’Rain (Red)
2:30-3:15 p.m.: KAINA (Green)
2:45-3:30 p.m.: Sofia Kourtesis (Blue)
3:30-4:00 p.m.: George Clinton (in conversation)
3:20-4:10 p.m.: Injury Reserve (Red)
4:15-5:10 p.m.: BADBADNOTGOOD (Green)
4:45-5:15 p.m.: L’Rain (in conversation)
5:15-6:10 p.m.: Noname (Red)
5:15-6:00 p.m.: Xenia Rubinos (Blue)
6:00-6:30 p.m.: Toro Y Moi (in conversation)
6:30-7:15 p.m.: Tirzah (Blue)
7:15-7:45 p.m.: Xenia Rubinos (in conversation)
7:25-8:25 p.m.: Toro Y Moi (Red)
7:45-8:30 p.m.: Cate Le Bon (Blue)