(Fotos) Así se vio la superluna rosada en el mundo
¿Tú la viste?
Increíble. Así se vio la superluna rosada de abril.
Registros en todo el mundo dieron cuenta de lo brillante y cercano que se vio nuestro satélite natural.
View this post on Instagram
📸 @y_lecaros – Desde Viña del Mar, Super luna ("luna rosa") aproximación más cercana a la Tierra del 2020. . . . #superluna #photopills #lugaresbonitosdechile #ojosviajeros #landscape #electric_shotz #clickdomingo #longexposure #main_vision #traveldestinations_ig #creativeoptic #moonlovers #quintaregion #nakedplanet #worldtravelpics #natgeotravelerlatam #electric_shotz #landscapephotography #globalcapture #insta_worldz #chiletravel #earthfocus #thebest_capture #photooftheday #photography #viñadelmar #findegram #shutterisoaperture #superluna
View this post on Instagram
La #SuperLuna de hoy 7 de abril . . #surdechile #chilegram #chile_360 #chile_natural #chile_shots #chileestuyo #tbt #like4like #viajeporchile #chile🇨🇱 #chile_bloggers #recorriendochile #thisischile #beautifulchile #wildlifechile #photography #photooftheday #travelphotography #chileturismoviajeros #foteroscl #chile_fotografico #rayadosporlasfotos #achilepoh #hayqueveniralsur #chilegrafos #chilemegusta #supermoon #moon #luna
View this post on Instagram
Who put that superegg into the stork's nest? Ein riesen Kuckuckei! Ob das den Störchen wohl auffällt, das das nicht das eigene ist? Das war der Mondtag vor dem Supermond . . . . . . . . . . . . #moon_lunaticos #luna_hermosa #moonpictures #superluna #vollmond #supermond #moon_of_the_day #moonphotography #mondlicht #moonart #moonphoto #blauestunde #naturforografie_deutschland #photopills #wetterau #vogelsberg #visithessen #ig_hessen #kreis_anzeiger #nextstopnature #storksofinstagram #storchennest #ooievaar #hungen #ooievaarsnest #nest #nestpaal #storksnest #nature_sultans
View this post on Instagram
🌝 Supermond 🌝 . Habt einen schönen Bergfest-Mittwoch 😉👍🏼 . #supermond #moon #mond #sky #luna #vollmond #moonlight #night #supermoon #photography #landscape #nature #natur #ne #himmel #naturephotography #nacht #mondlicht #bloodmoon #blutmond #germany #nachthimmel #m #sony #superluna #fullmoon #lunareclipse #vollmondnacht #mondfinsternis #bhfyp
View this post on Instagram
Día de luna! Infaltable compañía bajando el cerro solo con su luz. – – – #bleachfilm #willderness #wildlife #outdoor #ourplanetdaily #fotografoschile #trekkingchile #trekking #travel #hiking #thisischile #bestplacetogo #travelsoul #travelphotography #chile_natural #travelguide #exploreearth #beautifuldestinations #earthpix #beautifuldestinations #visitchile #earthpics #naturephotography #natural #chilegram #superluna #chileestuyo #allaboutadventures #insta #instachile
View this post on Instagram
Fotografía de nuestra amiga @carlastagnor • • • • • • San Pedro de La Paz Amaneciendo con la luna rosa desde mi ventana #lunarosa #moon #moonlovers #fullmoon #lunallena #superluna #sunrise #sunriseoftheday #sunrisephotography #amanecer #amaneceresbonitos #lifeisgood #lifeisbeautiful #enjoythemoment #liveyourlife #dobleexposicion #photooftheday #photoshoot #photographylovers #nature #naturephotography #minimalism #minimal #minimalismo #minimalphotography #sanpedrodelapaz #concepción #surdechile #chile #eltiempochv