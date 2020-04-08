*
8 Abril
8 Abril
8 Abril
8 Abril

(Fotos) Así se vio la superluna rosada en el mundo

7 de abril 2020/ SANTIAGO Imagen de la luna con una nube sobre ella, durante este martes por la noche, miles de personas puedran salir a los balcones para apreciar el fenmeno astronmico ms importante del mes, se trata de una super luna rosada, que podr observarse en el cielo de esta noche del 7 y hasta el 8 de abril. FOTO: Jose Francisco Zuiga /AGENCIAUNO

¿Tú la viste?

Por:

8 Abril, 2020

Increíble. Así se vio la superluna rosada de abril. 

Registros en todo el mundo dieron cuenta de lo brillante y cercano que se vio nuestro satélite natural.

¿Tú la viste?

 

