¿Por qué la muerte de Chadwick Boseman duele tanto?

Kevin Feige, presidente de Marvel Studios lamentó la inesperada muerte del actor Chadwick Boseman, protagonista de Black Panther y Avengers: Endgame, quien falleció el pasado viernes 28 de agosto tras cuatro años de luchar contra el cáncer de colon.

“Nuestros corazones están rotos y nuestros pensamientos están con la familia de Chadwick Beseman. Tu legado vivirá por siempre. Descansa en Paz”, publicaron a través de la cuenta de Twitter de la compañía.

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

En 2019 Black Panther se convirtió en la primera producción (y única hasta el momento) de Marvel Studios que ha sido nominada al Premio Óscar como Mejor Película.

Chris Evans, quien interpreta a Capitán América también se sumó a la pérdida y escribió:

“Estoy completamente devastado. Esto es más que desgarrador. Chadwick era especial. Un verdadero original. Estaba profundamente comprometido y era constantemente curioso. Tenía tanto trabajo increíble aún por crear. Estoy agradecido sin fin por nuestra amistad. Descansa en el poder, Rey”.

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Como ellos, diversas personalidades se han pronunciado ante la pérdida del actor de 43 años, quien padecía la etapa 4 de cáncer de colon. Entre los que se encuentran Michelle y Barack Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Mark Ruffalo y Whoopi Goldberg.

Todos destacaron su gran trabajo como actor y su calidez como persona.

May god bless you and carry you home @chadwickboseman. We lost one of the greats today. His legacy will live on forever in his beloved films and in the heart of everyone who loved him. pic.twitter.com/uKFuWUOaHX — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 29, 2020

What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

1 of my all time favorite people on the planet Chadwick Boseman has passed away after a 4 years of fighting cancer. An wonderful actor & a truly nice man. R.IP. condolences to his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

A su vez, el tweet en la cuenta de Chadwick Boseman donde se anunció su muerte se convirtió en el con más “me gusta” de la red social, y que la cierre de esta nota cuenta con más de 7.4 millones: