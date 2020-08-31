*
31 Agosto
Santiago Adicto
31 Agosto
Información Privilegiada
31 Agosto
preparación
Ahora en Duna
31 Agosto

¿Por qué la muerte de Chadwick Boseman duele tanto?

Diferentes personalidades han rendido homenaje ante la muerte del actor, desde sus compañeros de elenco hasta políticos.

Por:

31 Agosto, 2020

Kevin Feige, presidente de Marvel Studios lamentó la inesperada muerte del actor Chadwick Boseman, protagonista de Black Panther y Avengers: Endgame, quien falleció el pasado viernes 28 de agosto tras cuatro años de luchar contra el cáncer de colon.

“Nuestros corazones están rotos y nuestros pensamientos están con la familia de Chadwick Beseman. Tu legado vivirá por siempre. Descansa en Paz”, publicaron a través de la cuenta de Twitter de la compañía.

En 2019 Black Panther se convirtió en la primera producción (y única hasta el momento) de Marvel Studios que ha sido nominada al Premio Óscar como Mejor Película.

Chris Evans, quien interpreta a Capitán América también se sumó a la pérdida y escribió:

“Estoy completamente devastado. Esto es más que desgarrador. Chadwick era especial. Un verdadero original. Estaba profundamente comprometido y era constantemente curioso. Tenía tanto trabajo increíble aún por crear. Estoy agradecido sin fin por nuestra amistad. Descansa en el poder, Rey”.

Como ellos, diversas personalidades se han pronunciado ante la pérdida del actor de 43 años, quien padecía la etapa 4 de cáncer de colon. Entre los que se encuentran Michelle y Barack Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Mark Ruffalo y Whoopi Goldberg.

Todos destacaron su gran trabajo como actor y su calidez como persona.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

I’ll always remember watching Chadwick in 42. Barack and I were alone in the White House, on a weekend night with the girls away. I was so profoundly moved by the rawness and emotion in the barrier-breaking story. And not long after, when he came to meet with young people in the State Dining Room, I saw that Chadwick’s brilliance on screen was matched by a warmth and sincerity in person. There’s a reason he could play Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and King T’Challa with such captivating depth and honesty. He, too, knew what it meant to truly persevere. He, too, knew that real strength starts inside. And he, too, belongs right there with them as a hero—for Black kids and for all of our kids. There’s no better gift with which to grace our world. ❤️ Photo credit: @chuckkennedydc

Una publicación compartida por Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) el

 

A su vez, el tweet en la cuenta de Chadwick Boseman donde se anunció su muerte se convirtió en el con más “me gusta” de la red social, y que la cierre de esta nota cuenta con más de 7.4 millones:

